»»EX UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA PROFESSOR CHARGED WITH POSSESSING CHILD PORN

A former University of Alabama music professor is facing child porn charges after illicit material was found on his home and office computers.

Acting U.S. Attorney Robert O. Posey and ICE Homeland Security Investigations Assistant Special Agent in Charge Sherry Douglas today said Nikos Pappas, 41, of Tuscaloosa is charged with receiving child pornography and possessing child pornography between January and September 2016.

Pappas is scheduled for arraignment June 15. According to a plea agreement prosecutors filed, a laptop taken from his home contained more than 100 videos of child pornography — some depicting acts with very young children — and his office computer contained more than 150 images and at least 25 videos of child pornography.

The penalty for receiving child pornography is five to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, and the maximum penalty for possessing child pornography is 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.