»»UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA GROUP COMBATING SEXUAL ASSAULT

The University of Alabama’s Student Government Association is focusing its efforts on eliminating sexual assault this week.

IT’S ON US PLEDGE I pledge: To RECOGNIZE that non-consensual sex is sexual assault.

To IDENTIFY situations in which sexual assault may occur.

To INTERVENE in situations where consent has not or cannot be given.

To CREATE an environment in which sexual assault is unacceptable and survivors are supported.

National campaign It’s on Us is calling attention to assaults and how they can be avoided by obtaining consent.

According to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, one in five women and one in 16 men are sexually assaulted while in college. Of those, more than 90 percent do not report their assaults. False reports make up between 2 and 10 percent of reported assaults.

Today, SGA members set up inside the Ferguson Student Center on campus, offering students a chance to stop by and pledge their support.

“Sexual assault is a nationwide problem on college campuses,” said SGA President Lillian Roth. “It’s something that, as the student government, we are passionate about.”

Roth said the SGA’s goal is eliminating sexual assault from the Capstone by having students learn and understand the “It’s on Us” pledge.

The SGA released a video today addressing the campaign.

It's On Us It's on all of us. Posted by UA Student Government Association on Monday, February 13, 2017

Last year, their “It’s on Us” campaign won an award among the SEC and SGA conferece, and SGA members said they want to continue that momentum in their fight for raising assault awareness.

UA students who have been assaulted are encouraged to report their assaults to the University of Alabama Police Department, UA’s Title IX Office and local law enforcement.

Tuscaloosa residents who have been assaulted are encouraged to contact the Tuscaloosa Police Department or the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Those outside Tuscaloosa County should contact local law enforcement.