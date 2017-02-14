»»UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA EQUESTRIAN TEAM HOSTS HORSE SHOW

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Erica Wright

The University of Alabama’s equestrian program hosted a horse show competition Saturday and Sunday at the River Oaks Farm located on Culver Road.

The show was part of the Intercollegiate Horse Show Association’s 50th anniversary tour. The tour includes 400 colleges and more than 9,000 riders.

Bob Cacchione, the founder and director of IHSA, said he is honored to be apart of the 50th anniversary tour.

“Riding is a lifelong sport, and this you take with you the rest of your life going forward,” Cacchione said.

UA’s equestrian team will compete in a scrimmage against the University of Tennessee at Martin this Saturday in Tuscaloosa.

To learn more about the UA equestrian program, visit its website at equestrian.ua.edu.