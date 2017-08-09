»»UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA DESIGNATES PARKING SPACE FOR PURPLE HEART VETERANS

The University of Alabama has designated a parking space to men and women wounded serving out country. The parking space for purple heart recipients was unveiled Wednesday morning. It’s located in the Ferguson Center parking lot on the west end of campus.

A purple heart is an honor given to men or women who have either been wounded or killed in combat.

The newly marked parking space is outlined with purple paint and the purple heart logo.

It was members of the university’s Military Law Society who proposed the idea of honoring veterans in this way.

UA has two registered purple heart recipients in its student body. They’ll register with veteran and military affairs and receive a purple heart hang-tag that will allow them to use the designated space and also park in any spot or zone on campus, except for handicapped spaces.

