»»UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA DANCE MARATHON KICKS OFF SATURDAY

By WVUA 23 Web Coordinator Kailey Neitzel

Put on your dancing shoes this Saturday and join thousands at the University of Alabama’s Dance Marathon.

UADM works year-round to raise money for the local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital in Birmingham.

The main event is a 13 hour long dance party where University of Alabama students join with Miracle Kids and their families to dance, stand and mostly importantly, celebrate.

It’s a celebration of the blood, sweat and tears that every family, the hospital and UADM puts into one common goal: putting an end to childhood illness.

UADM will be in the Ferguson Center ballroom on Saturday, Feb. 17 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

From 11 to 11:06 p.m. the final fundraising total will be revealed.

Last year UADM raised $340,001.17 and this year their goal is $450,000.

“Our goal is $450,000 this year but no matter how much we raise its going to be more than the hospital had yesterday. So we’re really really excited to see what all of our hard work has done this year,” said UADM director Jack Ebersold.

This is the seventh year that the University of Alabama is participating in the dance marathon and it has quickly become the largest philanthropic student organization on campus.