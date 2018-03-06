»»UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM RECEIVES GRANT FOR STROKE RESEARCH

The University of Alabama at Birmingham received a $20 million grant to support further research into strokes among African-Americans in the South.

Over the last 15 years, the study has received almost $100 million in funding and more than 30,000 people have participated.

So far, the study has found that stroke related deaths for people between the ages of 45 and 65 is 200 to 300 percent higher for African-Americans. In White populations, 11 percent of stroke related deaths happen before the age of 65, but numbers rise to 28 percent for African-Americans.

UAB will receive these funds through 2023.