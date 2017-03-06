»»UNIVERSITY BOULEVARD CONSTRUCTION STARTS MARCH 13

A section of University Boulevard near DCH Regional Medical Center is undergoing construction over the next few months.

The University of Alabama said its Phase 2 of a broader goal: repaving University Boulevard from McFarland Boulevard to downtown Tuscaloosa.

A half-mile stretch of University Boulevard will have two lanes closed between March 13 and Aug. 4 between the intersection of University Boulevard and Bryant Drive to the area near the intersection of University Boulevard and Second Avenue near Arby’s.

The road won’t be closed, but traffic flow will be impacted.

UA is replacing the road’s concrete slabs with asphalt, along with making lighting improvements, adding medians, landscaping, and a transit lane and a bike lane.