»»UNIONTOWN WATER WOES: RESIDENTS SAY THEY’RE NOT GETTING PROPER SERVICE

Uniontown residents say they’re fed up with their horrible quality drinking water.

There’s no official culprit, but residents WVUA 23 spoke with said they believe a nearby catfish farm is contaminating their water system.

“The water here is not good,” said Ben Eaton, vice president of Black Belt Citizens Fighting for Health and Justice. “There’s foul odors. Most people don’t use it for cooking. Most people don’t drink it.”

City officials said the problem lies with the town’s current lagoon waste water treatment system and the Black Belt region’s clay soil, which becomes impermeable when it’s wet.

“When you have a spray field constantly spraying, that means the clay is constantly swollen and you’re not getting any infiltration,” said Mark Elliott, an assistant professor of civil, construction and environmental engineering at the University of Alabama.

Since the original lagoon waste water treatment and spray field Sentell Engineering built failed, residents said they’re wondering why the same group was hired to rebuild the system.

“We just want fair opportunity and justice,” Eaton said.

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management said there’s currently no funding available to help Uniontown improve its treatment system.