»»UNINSURED DRIVERS SOON TO FACE PENALTIES EFFECTIVE NOV. 1

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Makenna Cross

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is set to enforce the Alabama Mandatory Liability Insurance Law Nov. 1.

Last year, during the 2016 legislative session, the insurance law was passed and signed by the governor to mandate all Alabama motorists to have liability insurance. Those who choose to drive without the insurance will face a civil penalty.

The mandatory insurance law says that no person shall operate, register or maintain registration of a motor vehicle designed to be used on a public road or highway unless it is covered by a liability insurance policy.

“There has been a grace period in enforcing that law to give motorists time to obtain the proper insurance coverage,” said Hal Taylor, Alabama’s secretary of law enforcement, in a news release. “Beginning Nov. 1, motorists are subject to a civil penalty if involved in a motor vehicle incident. The vehicle you are operating is not covered by the state’s mandatory liability insurance and you are not issued a citation for no insurance at the time of the incident.”

Fines will start at $200 for a first offense, $300 for a second offense and $400 for a third or subsequent offenses.

Taylor also said that the individuals will face a 90-day driver’s license suspension if they do not pay the penalty within 45 days or request a hearing with the agency’s driver’s license division. The driver’s license reinstatement fee is $100. If a driver is issued the civil penalty, due process provides the option to appeal and a hearing will be conducted to determine whether the motor vehicle operated at the time of the incident was in compliance with the law.

“It just makes sense to have liability insurance on your vehicle because operating a motor vehicle without it drives up everyone’s rates,” said Jim Ridling, Alabama department of insurance commissioner. “Do the right thing and follow Alabama’s Mandatory Liability Insurance laws to help stabilize rates for Alabama insurance consumers.”