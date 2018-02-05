»»UAPD SEARCHING FOR SUSPECTS AFTER OFF-CAMPUS ROBBERY

University of Alabama police officers are searching for a pair of suspects after a victim was threatened with a firearm, and an apartment was broken into just off the University of Alabama campus.

According to UAPD, the suspects flashed a handgun and demanded money from a victim around 8:20 p.m. Monday at Sherril Plaza Apartments on 14th Street in Tuscaloosa. Unsuccessful, the suspects moved on to a nearby apartment, broke in, and stole a credit card and cell phone before running away.

The suspects are described as black males about 6′ tall with stocky builds wearing dark hoodies and bandanas. One has facial hair.

If you’ve seen the suspects or can identify them call UAPD at (205) 348-5454.