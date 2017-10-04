»»UA TENNIS PLAYERS ENGAGE COMMUNITY THROUGH SPORT

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Kate Silvey

The University of Alabama’s tennis team invited members of the community to take part in their annual event, “Play Day”.

Tennis fans had the opportunity on Friday, Sept. 29 to put themselves in their favorite athletes’ shoes and see what it takes to be an Alabama tennis player. UA’s “Play Day”, which started more than 20 years ago in an effort to give back to the community, uses tennis drills and matches to engage tennis fans with local athletes. Those in attendance were able to interact with some of the tennis team’s coaches and players.

“It doesn’t matter who you are or where you’re from. You can play tennis,” said Shelley Goodwin, assistant coach of UA Women’s Tennis. “It’s important that the youth in our area get to see our players and where they come from and their level, and that’s what they can be one day. It’s the same with our adults just to interact with our community and to bring tennis together.”

Although “Play Day” is only an annual event, UA Athletics hosts other free, community-friendly events throughout the year. Those interested can access more information at rolltide.com