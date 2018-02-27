»»UA STUDENTS TO TRAVEL TO D.C. FOR MARCH FOR OUR LIVES PROTEST

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Olivia Whitmire and WVUA 23 Web Writer Brooke Soares

Students at the University of Alabama will join March For Our Lives on March 24 in Washington D.C. to protest mass shootings in American schools.

On Feb. 14, Nikolas Cruz walked into Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and opened fire killing 17 students and staff. The group of students traveling to the nation’s capitol was organized by Nicole Serwinowski, a UA student who graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas and whose little brother was in the school during the shooting.

“If there’s a time to do this, it’s now,” said Serwinowski. “It’s where I grew up, it’s my high school, it’s my little brother’s high school and he’s still there. I think it’s my duty to go support him and support my hometown.”

In six days, the 23 students making the trip to D.C. exceeded their original fundraising goal by thousands of dollars, raising $4,425 in donations from family, friends, and other supporters worldwide. The fundraising will help pay for transportation and housing during the trip and any leftover money will go directly to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and the March For Our Lives Campaign.

“People from everywhere have gotten to see what we’re trying to do and the fact that they’re supporting us in doing that is absolutely incredible,” said a student participating in the march.

When Serwinowski woke up on Sunday morning she had received more than $2,000 in donations after going to bed the night before with $290.

“It’s nice to think that we’re not just making an impact by going up and supporting,” said Izzy Quinn, a student at UA. “We can also make a financial impact that we did not think we had means to do. We did not expect it whatsoever.”

If you’d like to help, click right here.