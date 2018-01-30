»»UA STUDENTS OFFERING FREE TAX PREPARATION SERVICE FOR COMMUNITY

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Emily Moessner

Tax season is upon us, and all the paperwork that goes along with filing your return can be daunting. But that’s where University of Alabama students and other volunteers across the state can help.

The Save First Tax Preparation and Savings Initiative is offering free tax filing fir those who qualify. Students who volunteer go through a lengthy certification process before helping clients. Megan Bailey, of the Center for Ethics and Social Responsibility at The University of Alabama, says “they get trained, they are IRS-certified volunteer income tax preparers, and then they have to take a test, and become certified before they go and actually begin volunteering at out tax site.”

Bailey says all returns are reviewed by more senior tax return specialists before being sent in.

“All of the returns are done by a volunteer who has been certified by the IRS,” Bailey said. “And then they are quality reviewed by someone who has even more training and more certification via the IRS, that way we know everything is perfect before it gets submitted.”

There are only a few requirements to use the service:

For individuals: your income must be less than $20,000 a year.

For families with children: your income must be less than $54,000 a year.

When you come in for your tax appointment you need to bring the following:

Photo identification

Social Security cards of everyone filing

W-2 Forms

Income documents

Any forms you received from the IRS in the past year

The appointments are held at the main branch of the Tuscaloosa Public Library, 1801 Jack Warner Parkway, and the McDonald Hughes Center 8101 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

To make an appointment call 1-888-99-TAX-AL (82925).

In 2017, 590 students from 20 campuses across the state volunteered for the service. That same year 9,000 families were assisted saving over $3.6 million dollars in commercial fees. In total, $15.6 million dollars were returned in refunds.