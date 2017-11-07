»»UA STUDENTS GATHERING DONATIONS FOR TEMPORARY EMERGENCY SERVICES

The following is a media release from the University of Alabama Division of Strategic Communication:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Students at The University of Alabama have set up collection bins in various locations around campus to gather donations for Temporary Emergency Services (TES), a local nonprofit dedicated to helping individuals and families in crisis situations.

Karen Thompson, executive director of TES, said the most needed items are clothes, food and furniture. The donations go directly to those dealing with crises. With the unpredictable nature of severe weather events and crisis situations, demand for these items could skyrocket at any time, as they did after the tornadoes that ravaged Tuscaloosa in 2011.

“We are always in need of those types of items, and every little bit helps,” said Thompson. “We try to be flexible and adaptable, but you never know exactly what you’re going to need.”

Bins have been placed in the Ferguson Student Center and at the houses of Alabama Panhellenic Association organizations. The bins will remain at those sites through Nov. 10. Anyone unable to bring their donations to those locations can call TES for a free pick-up at 205-758-5535.

The collection effort is part of an ongoing campaign titled “TES: Helping You Help Others,” which was created by students in Dr. Eyun-Jung Ki’s 433 Public Relations Campaigns class in UA’s Department of Advertising and Public Relations.

Churches in the Tuscaloosa community funded TES in 1945 to serve clients unable to receive assistance from local social services agencies, and the organization has maintained that purpose for the past 72 years. TES has established a network of donors and is a partner of the United Way, ensuring donations swiftly go to those who need them.

TES, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, operates its programs efficiently and effectively, thereby maximizing its limited resources and the productivity of its employees. TES utilizes programs and services that have been successful for other public, private and nonprofit organizations to help those going through crisis situations. To learn more, visit www.temporaryemergencyservice.org.