»»UA STUDENTS DANCE ALL DAY, HELP CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL

By WVUA 23 Web Coordinator Lena Paradiso

Tuscaloosa laced up their dancing shoes, as the University of Alabama hosted their seventh annual UA dance marathon on Saturday. For 13.1 hours, the Ferguson Student Center Ballroom turned into a non-stop dance floor.

“For the Kids, that’s kind of the mantra of UA DM and everything that they do,” said UA student Daniel Nielsen. “It’s important to remember why are they putting in so much time and these late nights and so much stress.”

Children’s Miracle Network brings people together for a good cause, and that’s a great thing, Nielsen said.

The event has grown every year since its inception, and UADM fundraiser Bailey Larea said that’s testament to how much students care about helping children in need.

“It just shows that people care just as much as I do, which is amazing because I think everybody should,” said Larea.

All proceeds from UADM go toward helping Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham.