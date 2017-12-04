»»UA STUDENTS COLLECT IPODS FOR ALZHEIMER’S PATIENTS

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Michaela Hancock

Music & Memory Tuscaloosa, a student-driven Alzheimer’s advocacy group at the University of Alabama, is accepting gently used iPods at the Ferguson Center Thursday Nov. 30 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The iPods will be used to calm people with Alzheimer’s and give them the ability to remember parts of their past from listening to music that they once enjoyed. According to research cited by the national chapter of Music & Memory, patients have shown tremendous recall with this method.

Students are also raising money to help Capstone Village become the first certified Music & Memory nursing home in Tuscaloosa.

Chapter President Sarah Loper’s inspiration for working with Music & Memory comes from her experience with her family.

“Both of my great-grandparents had Alzheimer’s and dementia, and even though they couldn’t remember anybody’s name or face, they could remember every word to the hymns that they sang in church,” Loper said. “I wanted to take care of people like my great-grandparents and bring joy back to those who might’ve forgotten what it’s like to feel joy.”

The organization is also accepting headphones or iTunes gift cards and will host another donation drive next in the Spring 2018 semester.