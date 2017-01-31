»»UA STUDENTS AND PROFESSIONALS IMPACTED BY TRUMP IMMIGRATION BAN

Protests are being held all across the country in response to President Trump’s Executive Order on immigration.

On Friday, Trump signed the order, forbidding people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.

That order has led to some people being turned away, and wondering what to do next.

Dozens of students, faculty and staff came together Monday to show support for the 37 UA students and 2 UA professionals who are impacted by the president’s recent immigration ban.

Those countries are Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

During Monday’s meeting, coordinators explained the implications of the executive order and answered the questions they could.

The biggest discussion was around actions in response to the ban.

The group proposed issuing a signed statement from them to University of Alabama President Dr. Stuart Bell requesting the University of Alabama be a sanctuary for all of its impacted affiliates.

Those we spoke with say they appreciate the sincere efforts put together by UA.

“It’s really heartwarming in our sight,” Iranian post doctoral student Behrouz Khodadadi. “This is really what makes us different from other places that are not a democracy. People stand out, fight out. It’s the freedom of speech. This is what makes America great. ”

Those at the meeting were also encouraged to voice their concerns to Alabama Senator Richard Shelby.

Students, faculty and staff are holding a silent march in protest of President Trump’s ban Tuesday at noon on the University of Alabama Quad.