»»GOFUNDME RAISES OVER $13,000 FOR TRANSGENDER STUDENT’S TUITION AND MEDICAL EXPENSES

A University of Alabama student has raised over $13,000 for his tuition expenses. But his needs may not be what you’d think.

Danny Sisson is freshman at the Capstone. He is also transgender. After being cut off from his parents just before Thanksgiving, he needed a way to pay for his tuition, which is due December 11, 2017

With encouragement from friends, Sisson created a GoFundMe account and on it explained his situation. In just 8 hours, people from all over the country had donated more than $10,000.

Once his tuition need was met, other donors continued to give funds to help Danny with his transition process.

He says this is debt he’ll never be able to repay to all of those who’ve supported him.

“On my go fund me page, I get a lot of donations from parents of trans kids. They’re talking about how I’m not alone and it’s really nice,” Sisson told WVUA 23 reporter Chelsea Barton. I’m not expecting anyone to give me anything, but it’s just so nice that people are willing to go out of their way and do that for me,” he added.

In the future, Sisson hopes to create a scholarship fund for transgender students.

