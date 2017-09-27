»»UA MEN’S BASKETBALL ASSOCIATE AD RESIGNS AMID SCANDAL

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama men’s basketball associate athletics director Kobie Baker resigned on Wednesday after an internal investigation led by the UA department of athletics. According to a statement released by Director of Athletics Greg Byrne, the university conducted its own internal review of the men’s basketball operations “following [Tuesday’s] reports from New York regarding a Federal investigation of intercollegiate athletics.” Byrne went on to say that the review did not reveal any NCAA or SEC violations by other coaches or staff members.

Baker was hired prior to the 2015/2016 season and oversaw all men’s basketball operations. The Tuscaloosa native previously worked in the enforcement department for the NCAA.