»»UA GYMNASTICS “PRINCESS IN PAJAMAS NIGHT” AT WINN DIXIE

Dana Duckworth, head coach of The University of Alabama gymnastics team, visited with young gymnasts at Winn Dixie Wednesday evening. The “Princess in Pajamas” night was full of inspiration from Coach Duckworth, as she told the girls the importance of being active. Coach Duckworth also gave away tickets to this Friday’s meet against Missouri. She says Friday nigh will be full of gymnastics and fun activities for any kids that come out to support the Crimson Tide.

“Winn Dixie is the sponsor of our gymnastics meet this Friday night, which is Princess Night, and Academic Achievement Night,” Duckworth said. “There will be all kinds of awesome activities for the children. There will be nine princesses around the concourse. We’re giving away 500 crowns to the first people that come in. So with Winn Dixie we’re gonna be able to do some amazing things and we’re so grateful that we have that sponsorship and that support that we have.”

The gymnastics meet starts at 7:30 p.m. this Friday, January 26, at Coleman Coliseum.