»»UA ENROLLMENT SETS RECORD IN FALL OF 2017

The University of Alabama announced this morning that enrollment has hit another record high with 38,563 students, which is up 2 percent from last year’s record class of 37,665.

“We’re pleased to see our growth continue as we add another talented and bright class to our University family,” said UA President Stuart R. Bell. “With more students than ever before, it is clear that our exceptional academic programs and outstanding faculty continue to attract much-deserved attention from across the country.”

This year’s freshmen class scored 30 or higher on the ACT and 38 percent were in the top 10 percent of their graduating class. They also have a 3.72 grade-point-average with 34 percent having a high school GPA of a 4.0 or higher.

