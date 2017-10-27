»»UA DONORS SET NEW RECORD FOR GIFTS AND PLEDGES

The University of Alabama has set a new record for gifts and pledges received in a single year.

Thanks to 58,000 donors, UA raised more than $120,000,000.

This money goes to scholarships, gifts for campus programs, campus construction, and faculty support.

Bob Pierce, Vice President for Advancement, says a lot of this success is thanks to President Stuart Bell’s leadership and vision for the Capstone.

Pierce says in the last fifteen years, enrollment has doubled, and he hopes more donors will see the University as a valuable investment.