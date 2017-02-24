»»UA BREAKS GROUND FOR FIRST ADAPTED ATHLETICS FACILITY

The University of Alabama broke ground Thursday on its new facility for the school’s adapted athletics program.

The facility will include an NCAA regulation size gym, along with grandstand seating, a lobby and concourse.

Alabama Adapted Athletics sponsors competitive college sports in men’s and women’s wheelchair basketball and wheelchair tennis.

“The commitment is to make sure that we serve the students in the highest way that we can,” UA President Dr. Stuart Bell told WVUA 23 at the groundbreaking. “We think that as the flagship university we are setting the bar pretty high for other universities.”

Student athletes with disabilities like Shelby Baron are excited to be put on an equal playing field with other athletes.

“Student athletes in wheelchairs or disabled athletes are finally going to be seen as equal,” she told our crew. “We have our own competitive facility that the nation can see and follow.”

UA is home to five national championships in men’s and women’s wheelchair basketball.

Wheelchair tennis has won two national championships.