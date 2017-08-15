»»U.S. SENATE SEAT PRIMARY RESULTS

UPDATE 9:40 p.m.: Walker County’s 1-cent sales tax vote failed by about 500 votes.

UPDATE 9 p.m.: Roy Moore and U.S. Senate incumbent Luther Strange are heading for a runoff on Sept. 26. The general election is Dec. 12.

UPDATE 8:55 p.m.: Doug Jones has been declared the winner of the Democratic primary.

Here are the results of the Aug. 15, 2017, U.S. Senate primary election. These numbers are constantly updating.

Ballots Cast: 172,759 | Current Voter Turnout | 5.26%

Democrat:

6.45% | 3,030 | Will Boyd

0.89% | 418 | Vann Caldwell

2.22% | 1,044 | Jason E. Fisher

6.03% | 2,833 | Michael Hansen

59.98% | 28,170 | Doug Jones

22.50% | 10,568 | Robert Kennedy Jr.

0.97% | 46 | Brian McGee

0.95% | 445 | Charles Nana

Republican:

0.20% | 255 | James Paul Beretta

0.06% | 81 | Joseph F. Breault

0.84% | 1,052 | Randy Brinson

18.93% | 23,791 | Mo Brooks

0.06% | 76 | Dom Gentile

0.36% | 451 | Mary Maxwell

42.37% | 53,244 | Roy S. Moore

0.33% | 416 | Bryan Peeples

6.32% | 7,944| Trip Pittman

30.52% | 38,353| Luther Strange (incumbent)

In Walker County, the 1-cent tax referendum vote is as follows:

46 of 47 boxes reporting