»»TWO TUSCALOOSA SCHOOLS ON 2018 ALABAMA FAILING SCHOOLS LIST

Alabama’s 2018 failing schools list has been released and two Tuscaloosa City Schools are on it. For the first time, Paul W. Bryant High School is on that list, and Central High School is back on that list as it has been that past several years. These Tuscaloosa City Schools are joined by 73 others from throughout the state.

The failing schools list is made up of schools whose spring 2017 ACT Aspire test scores are in the bottom 6% of schools in Alabama. Paul W. Bryant High School Principal Dr. Linda Harper said he was surprised to see her school labeled as “failing”.

“I’m just concerned about how my students and parents in the community would perceive it,” Dr. Harper said, “We are doing great things. Clearly when we are sending students to Columbia, to Harvard, and to The University of Alabama. Clearly this is not a school that can be labeled a failure.”

Students at Paul W. Bryant also don’t think their school being on their list is an accurate representation of what happens in their classrooms. Senior Madisyn Banks-Hall explains that not everyone is a good test taker, and with everyone having a different thought process, they are all being looked at from the same test and only from that one test day.

“When you hear the word failing school, it has such a negative connotation, but I can definitely say that teachers here are pushing students to be the best and we are the best,” said Destiny Hodges, a senior at Paul W. Bryant High School.

Tuscaloosa City School Superintendent Dr. Mike Daria understands the testing is a source of accountability, but does not think it’s always an accurate reflection of the schools themselves, the students’ learning, or their growth.

“Any parent or community member who hears that label and wants to know more, we say come visit us,” Dr. Daria said. “Come into our schools. See what’s going on inside our classrooms, and spend time with your child inside his or her school, and we feel certain that that label will be proven not to be an accurate reflection.”

University Place Middle School was on the failing list in 2017, but came off of it this year.