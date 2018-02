Kailey Neitzel

Two men have been convicted of unemployment compensation fraud in Tuscaloosa.

Victor Davis received almost two thousand dollars worth of benefits with he was not entitled to.

Davis pled guilty and was given two years of unsupervised probation.

Jerome Whitt also received benefits he was not entitled to, totaling more than thirty-one hundred dollars.

Whitt pled guilty and was sentenced to three years of unsupervised probation.