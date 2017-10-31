»»TWO TEENS ARRESTED AFTER FRIDAY ROBBERY

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Christina Ausley

Two teenagers are under arrest and facing charges after being accused of robbing the Chevron Service Station at 1500 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd in Tuscaloosa last Friday, Oct. 27.

After they were spotted by two officers on routine patrol by 19th Street and Dinah Washington Avenue, the suspects attempted to flee. Following a brief foot pursuit, the suspects were apprehended and transported to the criminal investigation department.

After a thorough investigation, 18-year-old Luther Bernard Watkins Jr. and a 16-year-old juvenile accomplice were arrested for robbery first degree.

The 16-year-old accomplice has not been named because of his age.

The two were transported to the Tuscaloosa County Jail where they are being held on a $60,000 bond each.