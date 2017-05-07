»»TWO SHOOTINGS, 1 STABBING OVER WEEKEND IN TUSCALOOSA

Two shootings and one stabbing resulted in two deaths within a two-day period in Tuscaloosa. Here’s a roundup of the events:

Markis Russell, 26, is facing murder charges for the shooting death of 23-year-old Branden Moss.

Moss died around 2 a.m. this morning after he was shot in a parking lot across the street from 3000 Bar on Paul W. Bryant Drive. The bar had closed for the night at the time he was shot.

Witnesses told investigators that a fight broke out in the parking lot when four men assaulted another man.

Capt. Kip Hart with the Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit said Moss helped the victim of that assault. After he checked on the victim, he walked over to one of the men who attacked the victim and began talking with him.

While they were talking, another person who was not involved in the fight walked up behind Moss with a handgun and began shooting him. Hart said Moss ran about 75 feet before he collapsed.

Moss may have known the men involved in the fight before he was shot, Hart said.

“We do believe there is some type of connection,” Hart said. “They were acquaintances or may have gone to school together.”

An alert went out to University of Alabama students just before 3 a.m. regarding the shooting urging students to be cautious and remain alert.

No one involved in the incident had any ties to the university.

A man is facing murder charges after a shooting at University Manor Apartments early Saturday morning.

Tuscaloosa authorities said it happened around 2:05 a.m., and when they arrived at the scene they found a woman with a minor gunshot wound to her hand.

The victim told police her boyfriend, 21-year-old Elantheus Deshawn Prince, had been shot and was inside the apartment, and that the person who shot him was her roommate who was still inside.

Officers entered the apartment and took 40-year-old Tamir Sabree Melvin into custody while Prince was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit investigators said they determined Melvin, who lived with the woman, was upset with Prince staying at the apartment. Witnesses said Melvin confronted Prince with a gun in the woman’s bedroom.

The woman was between the men when Melvin fired at Prince. Melvin was charged with murder and domestic violence assault, and was placed in the Tuscaloosa County Jail pending a $90,000 bond.

Tuscaloosa authorities are investigating after a 55-year-old man was stabbed in the middle of Loop Road East early Saturday.

The victim, who was stabbed in the stomach, was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center, where he is being treated for his injury.

A witness told police the victim gave her a ride to an unknown location in Holt, where the victim got out and met another man in the road.

The witness told police there was an argument between the two before the stabbing. The witness said the drove the victim to Loop Road looking for help and called police.

Based on information from the witness, Tuscaloosa Police determined the assault happened in jurisdiction belonging to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies came to investigate, but were unable to find where the assault happened.

Investigators said they’re still investigating the crime.