»»TWO SEPERATE SHOOTINGS IN TUSCALOOSA; STILL UNKNOWN IF THEY ARE RELATED

Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating two shootings at two separate locations.

The first shooting happened on the 600 Block of Dogwood Lane in Tuscaloosa.

Sources say an 18 Year Old man was shot in the Abdomen.

The victim was taken to DCH Hospital.

His condition is unknown.

There has been no arrests.

The second shooting happened around 8:45 P.M. in the 2800 Block of Short 16th Street.

We’re told a man was shot in the chest.

He was also taken to DCH.

No suspects in this shooting.

Its still unknown if the two shootings are related.