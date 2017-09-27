»»UPDATE: POLICE RELEASE VIDEO IN HODO HAVEN APARTMENTS SHOOTING

Investigators have identified several potential suspects after two people were shot Tuesday evening at Hodo Haven Apartments in Tuscaloosa.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Tuscaloosa Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867.

Investigators also released a video of the incident, which can be seen above.

Tuscaloosa Police are investigating after two people were shot at Hodo Haven Apartments Tuesday night.

Callers told police that 20 to 30 people were in the street around 8:30 p.m., and two were fighting at the apartment complex, located in the 700 block of East 33rd Street in Tuscaloosa.

As police were en route, witnesses said they saw people shooting, and as officers arrived they heard the shots still being fired. Officers said they found two people who had been shot; one in the leg and the other in the hip. Both victims were taken to DCH Regional Medical Center and are being treated for their injuries.

The Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit was called to the scene and are interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance video.

Police said more than 20 shell casings were found throughout the complex.