»»TWO PEOPLE SAVED BY SMOKE DETECTOR IN TUSCALOOSA HOUSE FIRE

A smoke detector that was installed in a house back in 2015 by the Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue saved the lives of two people this morning according to Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue officials.

Crews were called to a report of a house fire around 4:30 this morning on Brooksdale Drive. When they arrived, heavy flames and smoke were visible. The occupants of the house had left and gone down the street before crews arrived.

One of the occupants stated he thought a space heater may have been the cause of the fire because they have had problems with it recently.

Fire officials encourage residents to never plug a space heater into an extension cord or power strip. They say to always be sure to check your smoke detectors because they do save lives like they did this morning.

One of the occupants of the house was transported to the UAB hospital by Northstar.