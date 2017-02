Two people recovering in at DCH Hospital after being struck by a truck.

It happened early Saturday morning in the area of University Boulevard and 20th Avenue.

Tuscaloosa Police say the two pedestrians were crossing the street against a green light when they were hit.

They are listed in Serious Condition.

35 year old Jose Garcia was arrested in the area.

After an investigation, he was charged with Felony Leaving The Scene Of An Accident.

Police say alcohol was not a factor.