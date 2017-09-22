»»TWO MEN BEHIND BARS ON DRUG TRAFFICKING CHARGES

Two men in Tuscaloosa are behind bars and facing drug trafficking charges after a West Alabama Narcotics Task Force bust Thursday.

Tuscaloosa Police Lt. Teena Richardson said 34-year-old Earlie Harlins attempted to flee a home where the narcotics task force was following up on a drug complaint.

Richardson said that Harlins attempted discarding 14 grams of synthetic marijuana while he tried escaping police, but he was apprehended after a brief struggle.

Police then searched Harlins’ home and recovered 10 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Later, Richardson said the task force went to a home in the 3300 block of Moody Street, where agents encountered 38-year-old Robert L. Gray. Police said they found Gray attempting to destroy evidence, but police recovered 85 grams of synthetic marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the home.

Gray was charged with trafficking in synthetic marijuana, among other charges, and his bond was set at more than $1.5 million.

Harlins was charged with trafficking in illegal drugs, among other charges, and his bond was set at more than $1.5 million.