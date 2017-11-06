»»TWO LOG TRUCK ACCIDENTS CAUSE TRAFFIC DELAYS ON HWY 69 SOUTH

If you were traveling on Highway 69 South Monday near Moundville, you definitely noticed a heavy increase of traffic.

This was because of two traffic accidents near Massey Loop Road just outside the city limits of Moundville;

both involving log trucks.

Alabama State Troopers told WVUA 23 the first accident happened about 1:00 pm involving a log truck and a sedan, causing the log truck to turn sideways and block both lanes of traffic.

The second accident happened around 2:00 pm as a result of that first crash.

Bob Nelson was behind another log truck in the backed up traffic.

That truck’s brakes went out and caused it to roll directly into Nelson’s pick-up truck.

WVUA 23 news reporter Chelsea Barton spoke with Nelson just after that near death experience.

“I saw the truck coming back and I laid down on the horn but there was nowhere to go,” he said. “It just happened so fast all I could do is just get out of the way. I guess the Lord was looking after me and I was just inches from being skewered by a log. I just prayed and I am so thankful,” Nelson told WVUA.

The roadway was re-opened around 4:00 Monday afternoon.

Thankfully, no one was injured in either accident.