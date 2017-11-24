»»TWO CHILDREN, ONE ADULT KILLED IN LOCAL TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS

The Thanksgiving holiday season has not been good on Alabama roadways, as three people have died in traffic accidents over the first two days.

Alabama State Troopers say a single-car crash on Wednesday claimed the lives of Maria Arteaga, 56, and a 10-year-old child on Interstate 59 just north of Livingston. The two were killed when the car they were in left the road and overturned, Neither were wearing seat belts, and both were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, Eduardo Arteaga, 61, was injured and taken to Rush Hospital in Meridian. All three are from Gainesville, Georgia.

Another fatality also happened on Wednesday, this time in Bibb County, that claimed the life of a 12-year-old and injured two others. Authorities say the child was a passenger in a car that left the road and overturned on Alabama Highway 25 north of Centreville. The child was not using a seat belt, was ejected and pronounced deceased at the scene. A 16-year-old, who was driving, and an 8-year-old passenger were taken to Bibb County Medical Center with injuries.

Both wrecks are still under investigation.

