»»TUSCALOOSA’S UPCOMING EASTER EGG HUNTS

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Taylor Cowheard

University of Alabama kicked off the Easter festivities with an Easter egg hunt at the Presidents Mansion on campus on Sunday.

Children from the Tuscaloosa area hunted for over 30,000 candy-filled eggs. The hunt is organized for children 12 years old and younger. There was also face-painting and pictures with the Easter Bunny.

The annual Easter egg hunt was sponsored by UA’s Panhellenic Association. The sorority women supply and stuff the eggs for the hunt.

“We’re also a big part of the community itself and we love doing this event because it’s a way for us as students to interact with kids that we never really get to,” said Emma Farrow, the director of community development and outreach. “And a way to bring families that are from the Tuscaloosa community to campus in an event for everyone.”

The Easter festivities will continue throughout the week. Children’s Hands-on Museum of Tuscaloosa is hosting an egg hunt on Friday at 5 p.m. and will have fun Easter games and crafts on Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. First Wesleyan’s EasterFest is this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Snow Hinton Park. There will be a petting zoo, rock climbing wall, live music and an egg hunt with 27,000 eggs. Remnant Worship Center in Northport is also hosting an egg hunt for the community on Saturday at 10 a.m.