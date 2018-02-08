»»TUSCALOOSA’S ‘SUPER FUN’ ANNUAL LULLABY CONCERT

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Shannon Angel

The University of Alabama’s Child Development Resources is holding its fourth annual lullaby concert at the Child Development Research Center on Feb. 8 from 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

Parents and children up to 5 years old are invited to this free community event to be educated through music.

This year’s concert features Shawn Brown’s “The Super Fun Show.” Brown has performed at an array of childcare centers, schools and conferences throughout the country.

Brown performs children’s songs in an interactive and educational style, said Dr. April Kendrick, Director of Child Development Resources.

“It should be an engaging and joyous event,” said Kendrick. “Shawn encourages everyone to get up and join in. There will be lots of whirling, twirling and singing at ‘The Super Fun Show.'”

Brown will interact with children by singing songs such as “I’ve Got Five Senses,” “Opposites” and “Born to Win” to get the audience dancing and learning.

At the concert, refreshments will be provided and families will receive a free CD.

The concert is sponsored by PNC Bank Foundation.