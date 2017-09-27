»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: SEPT. 27, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Anthony Knox, 34, is last known to be living in the area of Third Street East in Tuscaloosa. He’s wanted on charges of marijuana possession.

William Roper, 44, is last known to be living in the area of McFarland Boulevard in Tuscaloosa. He’s wanted on charges of possession of a controlled substance.

Patrick Moore, 34, is last known to be living in the area of 42nd Avenue in Tuscaloosa. He’s wanted on charges of third-degree burglary.

If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.