TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: SEPT. 27, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

  • Anthony Knox, 34, is last known to be living in the area of Third Street East in Tuscaloosa. He’s wanted on charges of marijuana possession.
  • William Roper, 44, is last known to be living in the area of McFarland Boulevard in Tuscaloosa. He’s wanted on charges of possession of a controlled substance.
  • Patrick Moore, 34, is last known to be living in the area of 42nd Avenue in Tuscaloosa. He’s wanted on charges of third-degree burglary.

If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.

