»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: SEPT. 20, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Lester Cambell, 52, is last known to be living in the area of 21st Street in Tuscaloosa. He’s wanted on charges of property theft and receiving stolen property.

Meagan Nicole Mills, 24, is last known to be living in the area of Monica Drive in Hueytown. She’s wanted on first-degree theft charges.

Richard Brandon Causey, 39, is last known to be living in the area of Oak Circle in Brookwood. He’s wanted on third-degree burglary charges.

If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.