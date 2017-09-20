»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: SEPT. 20, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Lester Cambell, 52, is last known to be living in the area of 21st Street in Tuscaloosa. He’s wanted on charges of property theft and receiving stolen property.
- Meagan Nicole Mills, 24, is last known to be living in the area of Monica Drive in Hueytown. She’s wanted on first-degree theft charges.
- Richard Brandon Causey, 39, is last known to be living in the area of Oak Circle in Brookwood. He’s wanted on third-degree burglary charges.
If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.