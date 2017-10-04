»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: OCT. 4, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

David Barker, 36, is last known to be living near Shallow Lane in Northport. He’s wanted on kidnapping charges.

Rashat Hayward, 27, is last known to be living in the area of 40th Avenue in Tuscaloosa. He’s wanted on first-degree robbery charges.

Stacy Chandler, 36, is last known to be living in the area of Highway 11 in Colane. He’s wanted on second-degree theft charges.

If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.

And with the help of viewers and readers just like you, the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has brought another wanted fugitive to justice.

Patrick Derrell Moore was wanted on burglary charges. He’s the 699th capture thanks to Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.