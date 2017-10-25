»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: OCT. 25, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Jason Judge, 27, is last known to be living in the area of Cypress Creek Avenue in Tuscaloosa. Judge is wanted on charges of possession of marijuana.
- Mitchell Marlowe, 55, is last known to be living in the area of Cypress Creek Avenue in Tuscaloosa. Marlowe is wanted on charges of possession of a controlled substance.
- Thomas Blevins, 35, is last known to be living in the area of James I. Harrison Parkway in Tuscaloosa. Blevins is wanted on charges of possession of a controlled substance.
If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.