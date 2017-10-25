»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: OCT. 25, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Jason Judge, 27, is last known to be living in the area of Cypress Creek Avenue in Tuscaloosa. Judge is wanted on charges of possession of marijuana.

Mitchell Marlowe, 55, is last known to be living in the area of Cypress Creek Avenue in Tuscaloosa. Marlowe is wanted on charges of possession of a controlled substance.

Thomas Blevins, 35, is last known to be living in the area of James I. Harrison Parkway in Tuscaloosa. Blevins is wanted on charges of possession of a controlled substance.

If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.