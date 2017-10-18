»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: OCT. 18, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Haleigh Donnette Hallman, 21, is last known to be living in the area of Cedar Cove Drive in Cottondale. Hallman is wanted on charges of possession of a controlled substance.

Terry Hill, 37, is last known to be living in the area of 10th Avenue in Tuscaloosa. Hill is wanted on charges of third-degree burglary.

William Lee Patton, 28, is last known to be living in the area of Highway 11 South in Fosters. Patton is wanted on charges of first-degree property theft.

If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.