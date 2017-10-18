»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: OCT. 18, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Haleigh Donnette Hallman, 21, is last known to be living in the area of Cedar Cove Drive in Cottondale. Hallman is wanted on charges of possession of a controlled substance.
- Terry Hill, 37, is last known to be living in the area of 10th Avenue in Tuscaloosa. Hill is wanted on charges of third-degree burglary.
- William Lee Patton, 28, is last known to be living in the area of Highway 11 South in Fosters. Patton is wanted on charges of first-degree property theft.
If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.