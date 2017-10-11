»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: OCT. 11, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Kathleen Gunter, 25, is last known to be living in the Trussville area. She’s wanted on possession of a controlled substance charges.
- Marcus DeShawn Elliot, 33, is last known to be living in the area of West Circle in Northport. He’s wanted on possession of a controlled substance charges.
- Carl Thomas Evans, 66, is last known to be living in the area of Gurley Lane in Trafford. He’s wanted on possession of a controlled substance charges.
If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.