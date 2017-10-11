»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: OCT. 11, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Kathleen Gunter, 25, is last known to be living in the Trussville area. She’s wanted on possession of a controlled substance charges.

Marcus DeShawn Elliot, 33, is last known to be living in the area of West Circle in Northport. He’s wanted on possession of a controlled substance charges.

Carl Thomas Evans, 66, is last known to be living in the area of Gurley Lane in Trafford. He’s wanted on possession of a controlled substance charges.

If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.