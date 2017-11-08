»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: NOV. 8, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

James Duffey, 21, is last known to be living in the area of Woodland Lake Road in McCalla. Duffey is wanted on charges of second-degree burglary.

Edward Carter, 23, is last known to be living in the area of County Road 20 in Boligee. Carter is wanted on breaking and entering of a motor vehicle charges.

Kelly McElroy, 38, is last known to be living in the area of Pate Road in Buhl. McElroy is wanted on first-degree property theft charges.

If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.