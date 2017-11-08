»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: NOV. 8, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- James Duffey, 21, is last known to be living in the area of Woodland Lake Road in McCalla. Duffey is wanted on charges of second-degree burglary.
- Edward Carter, 23, is last known to be living in the area of County Road 20 in Boligee. Carter is wanted on breaking and entering of a motor vehicle charges.
- Kelly McElroy, 38, is last known to be living in the area of Pate Road in Buhl. McElroy is wanted on first-degree property theft charges.
If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.