»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: NOV. 29, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Jessie Bell, 29, is last known to be living in the area of Wire Road in Vance. Bell is wanted on possession of a controlled substance charges.

Marcus Anderson, 40, is last known to be living in the area of 21st Street in Tuscaloosa. Anderson is wanted on possession of a controlled substance charges.

Brandi McDaniel, 33, is last known to be living in the area of Spring Road in Cottondale. McDaniel is wanted on possession of a controlled substance charges.

If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.