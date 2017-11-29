»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: NOV. 29, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Jessie Bell, 29, is last known to be living in the area of Wire Road in Vance. Bell is wanted on possession of a controlled substance charges.
- Marcus Anderson, 40, is last known to be living in the area of 21st Street in Tuscaloosa. Anderson is wanted on possession of a controlled substance charges.
- Brandi McDaniel, 33, is last known to be living in the area of Spring Road in Cottondale. McDaniel is wanted on possession of a controlled substance charges.
If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.