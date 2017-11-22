»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: NOV. 22, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Chase Dunn, 35, is last known to be living in the area of Highpoint Drive in Tuscaloosa. Dunn is wanted on possession of a controlled substance charges.

Gabriel Allen, 26, is last known to be living in the area of 18th Place in Tuscaloosa. Allen is wanted on charges of breaking and entering of a motor vehicle.

Dana Lopez, 40, is last known to be living in the area of Clements Road in Cottondale. Lopez is wanted on charges of first-degree theft.

If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.