»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: NOV. 22, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Chase Dunn, 35, is last known to be living in the area of Highpoint Drive in Tuscaloosa. Dunn is wanted on possession of a controlled substance charges.
- Gabriel Allen, 26, is last known to be living in the area of 18th Place in Tuscaloosa. Allen is wanted on charges of breaking and entering of a motor vehicle.
- Dana Lopez, 40, is last known to be living in the area of Clements Road in Cottondale. Lopez is wanted on charges of first-degree theft.
If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.