»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: NOV. 15, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Timothy Dewayne Hill, 37, is last known to be living in the area of 23rd Avenue East in Tuscaloosa. Hill is wanted on possession of a controlled substance charges.

Marcus Kendrell Gay, 39, is last known to be living in the area of Meadowlawn Drive in Tuscaloosa. Gay is wanted on possession of a controlled substance charges.

Tracy Wallace Turner, 43, is last known to be living in the area of Stanley Loop Road in Brookwood. Turner is wanted on possession of a controlled substance charges.

If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.