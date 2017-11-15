»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: NOV. 15, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Timothy Dewayne Hill, 37, is last known to be living in the area of 23rd Avenue East in Tuscaloosa. Hill is wanted on possession of a controlled substance charges.
- Marcus Kendrell Gay, 39, is last known to be living in the area of Meadowlawn Drive in Tuscaloosa. Gay is wanted on possession of a controlled substance charges.
- Tracy Wallace Turner, 43, is last known to be living in the area of Stanley Loop Road in Brookwood. Turner is wanted on possession of a controlled substance charges.
If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.