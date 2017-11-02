»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: NOV. 1, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Christopher Price, 38, is last known to be living in the area of Crawford Road in Gordo. Price is wanted on property theft charges.

Christopher Blunt, 31, is last known to be living in the area of Spring Drive in Cottondale. Blunt is wanted on possession of a controlled substance charges.

Tonya Beseler, 43, is last known to be living in the area of Highway 171 North in Winfield. Beseler is wanted on charges of trafficking heroin.

If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.