»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: MAY 31, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Christopher James Gilliand, 21, is last known to be living in the area of 17th Street Northeast in Tuscaloosa. He’s wanted on charges of unlawful breaking and entering of a motor vehicle.
- Omar Ezra Knott, 28, is last known to be living on 21st Street in Tuscaloosa. He’s wanted on third-degree burglary charges.
- Richard Lee Magri, 49, is last known to be living in the area of Mitchell Street in Picayne, Mississippi. He’s wanted on charges of second-degree theft.
If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org.