»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: MAY 31, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Christopher James Gilliand, 21, is last known to be living in the area of 17th Street Northeast in Tuscaloosa. He’s wanted on charges of unlawful breaking and entering of a motor vehicle.

Omar Ezra Knott, 28, is last known to be living on 21st Street in Tuscaloosa. He’s wanted on third-degree burglary charges.

Richard Lee Magri, 49, is last known to be living in the area of Mitchell Street in Picayne, Mississippi. He’s wanted on charges of second-degree theft.

If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org.