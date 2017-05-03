»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: MAY 3, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Michael Adams, 35, is last known to be living in the 21000 block of Pleasant Grove Road in Vance. He’s wanted on charges of first-degree theft.

Eric Brasfield, 32, is last known to be living in the area of Highpoint Drive in Tuscaloosa. He’s wanted on second-degree assault charges.

Cynthia Davidson, 46, is last known to be living in the area of Jaybird Road in Cottondale. She’s wanted on charges of chemically endangering a child.

If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org.