»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: MAY 3, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Michael Adams, 35, is last known to be living in the 21000 block of Pleasant Grove Road in Vance. He’s wanted on charges of first-degree theft.
- Eric Brasfield, 32, is last known to be living in the area of Highpoint Drive in Tuscaloosa. He’s wanted on second-degree assault charges.
- Cynthia Davidson, 46, is last known to be living in the area of Jaybird Road in Cottondale. She’s wanted on charges of chemically endangering a child.
If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org.